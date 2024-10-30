The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday morning that starting right tackle Jonah Williams will return to practice, beginning a 21-day window to assess his potential activation to the 53-man roster. This news follows Arizona's narrow 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, setting an optimistic tone as the team prepares for upcoming games. Williams' return is anticipated to bolster an offensive line that has been adjusting in his absence.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the move in a press conference before practice, stating, “Jonah will be out there today.” Williams, a key piece in protecting quarterback Kyler Murray, has been sidelined since a knee injury during Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. The injury occurred on the final play of the first quarter, limiting Williams to just 22 offensive snaps for the season. Since his absence, Kelvin Beachum has filled in at right tackle, with Jackson Barton stepping in for one game due to a Beachum injury.

The Cardinals have until November 20 to activate Williams or return him to Injured Reserve for the season, but the team could choose to expedite the process if his recovery progresses swiftly. This timeframe includes pivotal games against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 and the New York Jets in Week 10, followed by Arizona's bye week.

Williams’ return to practice offers a potential boost for the Cardinals’ offensive line as they aim to sustain their current momentum. The recent win over Miami highlighted the team’s resilience, and restoring their starting right tackle could further solidify their efforts to protect Murray in the pocket.

As the Arizona Cardinals evaluate Jonah Williams over the next three weeks, the right tackle position will be a focal point, especially with challenging matchups ahead. The team’s ability to reintegrate Williams smoothly could prove crucial as they work toward further stabilizing their offense and building on recent successes.