The Miami Dolphins got Tua Tagovailoa back and also had Tyreek Hill available against the Cardinals. But they lost, and Tagovailoa had a one-word description of the Cardinals’ game-winning kick, according to a post on X by Joe Schad.

“‘Helpless,' Tua said of the feeling as the Cardinals set up for winning kick.”

The Cardinals earned a 28-27 win with the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to field

Tagovailoa hadn’t played since a Week 2 injury — the third known concussion of his career — against the Buffalo Bills. He got back into action with 28 completions in 38 attempts for 234 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray drove the Cardinals into position for a game-winning field goal by Chad Ryland as time expired. Murray led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to rally the Cardinals from a nine-point deficit.

The winning drive took 13 plays and covered 34 yards as the Cardinals ate the clock nd set things up for Ryland’s 34-yard kick. The win stood out for the Cardinals, who earned two in a row for the first time in almost three years.

The Dolphins got a boost from Tagovailoa with their best offensive performance of the season. Tagovailoa cleared the concussion protocol Friday, following an examination by an independent neurological consultant.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel received questions about the progress of Tagovailoa back to the field, according to miamidolphins.com.

“I think the most important thing is to understand the nature of which the decision is made and however people define symptoms,” McDaniel said. “We maximize the amount of experts that their expertise is in the brain and the head. And then we do everything we can to make sure that all of those things are available. Our training staff works with players 100 percent of the time to do right by them. And so as you're acquiring the information and as you're working through it, it's pretty simple when the medical experts are advising you to do one thing. The whole issue was that it needed time to rest for that injury. I'm not a medical expert in terms of what does that even mean. I can't explain any more concrete, with no BS, very simple — experts tell me.”