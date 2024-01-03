The Cardinals will be without one of their better offensive linemen when they take on the Seahawks in Week 18.

While the Arizona Cardinals are just 4-12, they've fought hard and pulled out some wins no one was expecting. But as the Cardinals look to finish their year out strong, they'll have to do so without one of their best offensive linemen.

Left tackle DJ Humphries tore his left ACL in Arizona's Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Humphries will be placed on IR and will begin preparing for next season.

Humphries has been a staple on Arizona's offensive line since the Cardinals drafted him in the second round in 2015. He has made quite the impression on the team, earning a three-year, $66.6 million extension from the Cardinals in 2022. He has started 98 games for Arizona, earning a Pro Bowl nomination in 2021.

As the Cardinals look towards next season, Humphries will play a massive role at left talent. Bookended by Paris Johnson Jr, Arizona is hopeful they have their tackles of the present and future in place. Sacks were a bit of a problem for the Cardinals in 2023 as they rank 13th in the league with 41 sacks allowed.

Kyler Murray won't have his left tackle for the final game of the regular season. But after his worrying injury, Arizona is more concerned that DJ Humphries gets healthy. The fact his injury occurred at this point of the season gives Humphries ample time to recover and return. However, ACL injuries are brutal and the tackle will have an arduous path back to the field.

Still, the Cardinals have high hopes for the future and are looking for Humphries to be a big part of it.