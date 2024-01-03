Jonathan Gannon recently said the Cardinals are committed to quarterback Kyler Murray for the 2024 NFL season.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was recently asked about quarterback Kyler Murray's future with the team. Gannon not only stated that there is “no doubt” about who the Cardinals QB will be in 2024, but he issued an honest admission about Murray, via the Burns & Gambo Show.

“There's no doubt,” Gannon said. “Number one (is) our franchise quarterback.”

The Cardinals have stumbled to a 4-12 record in 2023. Murray, of course, missed the first part of the year due to an injury. He's played in seven total games this season, throwing for 1,537 yards and nine touchdowns. Gannon and the Cardinals appear to be willing to build around Murray as Arizona looks to develop a winning team.

Kyler Murray's career with Cardinals

Murray made an immediate impact for Arizona. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021.

Murray has dealt with injury trouble over the past couple of years, however. Nevertheless, he's still performed well while on the field. The Cardinals clearly believe he can still lead the team moving forward.

Regardless, questions have continued to emerge about his future in Arizona. The Cardinals are rebuilding and some people around the NFL world have wondered if Arizona could go in a different direction at the QB position.

According to Gannon, though, fans should expect to see Kyler Murray in a Cardinals jersey to begin the 2024 campaign. Gannon's comments will not completely stop trade rumors, however. This will be an interesting situation to follow during the offseason.