There have been several good quarterbacks to play for the Arizona Cardinals, but nobody has the resume that Hall of Famer Kurt Warner does. The quarterback leading the charge for the Cardinals now is Kyler Murray, and he's doing amazing things on the field with his arms and legs. During Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Murray had another spectacular game, and Warner couldn't do anything but break down his game on his YouTube Channel.

“With a perfect QB rating & the breaking of my record, I had to put @K1into #StudyBall – so many good things on the tape,” Warner said on X, formerly Twitter.

Warner posted the YouTube video along with the tweet, and in the first minute, he shouted out Murray.

“It was only a matter of time that this young man was going to break and smash all of the Cardinals' records,” Warner said.

Warner went on for about 26 minutes, breaking down certain plays in the Week 2 game while giving props to Murray and what he was able to do. Murray finished the game against the Rams, completing 12-of-17 passes for 266 passing yards and three touchdowns, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He was only the second person to ever have that type of game.

Due to that accomplishment, the game ball and Murray's jersey were sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for display.

Kyler Murray is proving the doubters wrong

After the Cardinals' win in Week 2, Kyler Murray posted a video on his YouTube page talking about proving the doubters wrong throughout his career.

“We gotta keep doing it. I gotta keep doing it. I'm my biggest critic – I expect greatness out of myself, I expect greatness out of our team,” Murray said.

During his press conference, Murray touched on if the outside noise gets into his head.

Murray has always been a dynamic quarterback, but when it comes to this game, people will always criticize you. Murray may see the criticism, but that doesn't let that bother him, and so far this season, he's been playing very well. The Cardinals have the talent around Murray, but it will take a team effort for them to get where they want to go.

The Cardinals are currently 1-1 and are going into Week 3 facing the Detroit Lions, another team that has big aspirations this season. If Murray can continue to play like he has, the Cardinals will have a good chance to come out victorious for the second straight week.