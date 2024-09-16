The Arizona Cardinals blew out their division rival Los Angeles Rams 41-10 in Week 2. Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Cardinals' offense made history in the process. According to the NFL Communications Department, Murray achieved a statistical feat not seen since 1974.

The remarkable game was among the best so far in 2024. Quarterback numbers have been slightly down but Murray shined in a big moment against the Rams. He was helped by Cardinals' first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr's breakout performance. The fourth overall selection had three touchdowns in the first quarter, the first three of his NFL career.

The Cardinals' defense was also spectacular, stopping an injury-plagued Rams offense for most of the game. Puka Nacua came into the game injured, Cooper Kupp left early, and the offensive line was a jumbled mess. All of that led to Matthew Stafford getting crushed and not putting together a great performance,

When he got the ball back from the defense, Murray put on a show. The Cardinals scored on seven of their nine possessions to control the blowout from the beginning. While they think there should have been a penalty called, Arizona did lose in Week 1 to the Buffalo Bills. This win keeps them in the NFC West race and gives the Rams a slim chance of making the playoffs.

Cardinals set to challenge for NFC West crown.

For the past half-decade, the NFC West has belonged to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. The Arizona Cardinals have won the division just one time since 2010 and may finally be ready to pounce on the crown. They moved to 1-1 with a win on Sunday, along with the other three teams in their division. With such a convincing division win, it's hard to leave Arizona out of the NFC West conversation.

Their division title candidacy relies on Kyler Murray's health. As he proved on Sunday, he can be a franchise quarterback when he is not dealing with injuries and has weapons around him. While it is just the second game, it does seem that Marvin Harrison Jr can be his star wide receiver.

The Cardinals tried to get Murray a star wideout in DeAndre Hopkins and it worked for about a year. Eventually, the two sides grew apart and Hopkins ended up with the Titans. Now, they have drafted a player who, through two games, has had a very up-and-down career.

After the Cardinals's first game against the Bills, Harrison had made just one catch and it was not for a touchdown. He fixed that all in the first quarter of Week 2 when he had three touchdowns and over 100 yards receiving. If Murray gets a competent running back, solid tight end, and superstar wide receiver, the Cardinals will be just fine.

