Kyler Murray is finally speaking about the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 season. The 4-13 campaign ended for the Cardinals quarterback after a Week 14 ACL injury, and he’s stayed largely silent since. Now, though, Murray is speaking out on the disastrous season and the negative “vibes” around the team.

After the final whistle blew in Week 18, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill didn’t wait long to fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury and part ways with general manager Steve Keim. Now the franchise is headed in a new direction, but not before Murray offered his postmortem on the Cardinals' 2022 season.

On an upcoming episode of Flight Plan, the Cardinals' behind-the-scenes YouTube show (h/t AZCardinals.com), Murray shared his thoughts on 2022 and didn’t shy away from throwing Kingsbury and Keim under the bus, even without mentioning their names.

“To hit a wall Year 4, especially after going through the whole contract thing, the energy, the aura, the vibes going into the season were all negative,” Murray said. “Having to deal with all that stuff and trying to focus on football, and then I got Covid in camp, I hurt my wrist in camp so I missed a lot of reps, and having to play catch up in the season, starting with the Chiefs, it was kind of a compilation of (expletive)-up things going on.”

Despite his “(expletive)-ton of frustration” last season, the Cardinals quarterback did seemingly learn some lessons last season.

“I'm thinking of stuff that I wasn't part of, like the draft, who we were gonna get, young players coming out,” Murray said. “The whole (last) year was (expletive). It happened for a reason. The things we were doing weren't sustainable for success.”

Now, Kyler Murray is continuing to rehab his knee injury and is looking forward to the new season with new head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort. However, neither the QB nor the organization is committing to a precise timeline that will see Murray back on the field.