Kyler Murray has a lot of work to do this offseason for the Arizona Cardinals. After tearing his ACL late in the Cardinals 2022 season, Murray has been working hard to return to the field as soon as possible for Arizona, but there’s a decent chance that he will be forced to miss the start of their 2023 season. Yet, on Saturday night, Murray took a break from his arduous rehabilitation to voice his frustrations over yet another mass shooting, this time taking place in Allen, Texas.

A shooter opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon, killing nine and injuring seven others in the latest mass shooting to take place in the USA. Murray, who is a native of Texas and went to Allen High School, took to Twitter to voice his frustrations after seeing such a tragedy take place in a spot so close to home for him.

Via Kyler Murray:

“This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is any way I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this s*** gonna stop?”

Seeing these sorts of tragedies take place are always heartbreaking, as people shouldn’t have to fear for their safety by just going out shopping. But given his ties to Texas and the Allen community, it’s clear this has resonated in a big way with Murray. Murray will likely look to find a way to help those impacted by this horrific event, and hopefully that will be a help to those that have been affected by this truly awful situation.