Kyler Murray has a long road to recovery before he steps on the field again for the Arizona Cardinals. But as he goes through his offseason progressions, Murray will have a key piece to his gradual success.

After hiring Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, Arizona brought on Drew Petzing as their new offense coordinator. The relationship Petzing fosters with Murray is considered the most important piece of Murray and the Cardinals’ success, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

“This is about Kyler Murray. That was a big part of his interview with Jonathan Gannon. What is your vision working with Kyler?” Palmer said of Petzing. “The start now is the relationship he starts building with Murray. The two have already spoken and Petzing thinks Kyler is very engaged.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Murray’s relationship with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury played a role in the Cardinals’ demise. Arizona wants to ensure Murray has strong communication with their playcaller. As Murray rehabs from his ACL injury, the quarterback will try to connect with Petzing as the two determine the team’s new offseason.

With Murray scheduled to miss a portion of the 2023 season, Drew Petzing seems to have the qualifications to lead him back to the field. Petzing spent last season as the Browns’ quarterbacks coach. He worked with Jacoby Brissett while Deshaun Watson was suspended. Petzing knows how to make the most out of his quarterback situation and is prepared for a mid-season QB change.

This will still be Petzing’s first time being an OC. He has a franchise QB to work with in Kyler Murray. The key for both will be communication.