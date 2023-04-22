Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is now a star in the NFL, but before he made the jump to the professional level, Murray starred at Oklahoma as a two-sport athlete, playing baseball and football. On the gridiron, the 25-year-old played two seasons for the Sooners and ultimately won the Heisman Trophy in 2018. On Saturday, the program honored their former signal-caller with an epic statue.

Take a look, via Arizona Cardinals Insiders:

At the Kyler Oklahoma statue ceremony,from left:

Monti Ossenfort

Drew Petzing

Israel Woolfork

Jonathan Gannon

K1

Connor Senger

⁦@CardsMarkD⁩

⁦@ChrisRMelvin⁩ -⁦@Cardschatter⁩ (📸 by ⁦@caitlynepes⁩) pic.twitter.com/rxPjyMt4au — Arizona Cardinals Insiders 🎤🎙 (@AZCardsInsiders) April 22, 2023

As you can see, Cards GM Monti Ossenfort is in attendance and so is new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyler Murray spent just one year as the OU starter but he shined, leading the team to a Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Murray backed up Baker Mayfield in 2017 after transferring from Texas A&M.

Of course, he then went on to get selected number one overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Murray did reveal he wishes his time in Norman was longer, though. Via Arizona Sports:

“It wasn’t always perfect, I had to wait, the patience and then to come out on top after all the hard work … I’m grateful for everything that happened here,” Murray said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. … I hate that I only got one season here, but I loved my time here.”

The Cardinals will be hoping Murray can return from an ACL tear early in the 2023 season after undergoing surgery in January. But, recent reports suggest he may not be ready until later in the year. Murray suffered the injury last December against the Patriots.