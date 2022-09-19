Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders are left picking up the pieces following a hard-to-swallow 29-23 overtime loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

“We played pretty well in the first half,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “Things just got away … It’s super frustrating, but you can’t dwell on it. That’s the NFL — shit happens …”It hurts … I don’t even understand how we lost.”

Crosby was understandably shaken by the defeat. After all, most signs pointed to a Raiders win after the first two quarters of the contested, with Las Vegas going to halftime carrying a 20-point lead. But the tables flipped in the second half, with the Cardinals waking up on both ends of the field, while Maxx Crosby and the Raiders suddenly found themselves struggling to find the form that put them ahead by a huge margin in the first half. It was the complete opposite of the script they seemed to have had in Week 1 when the Raiders had a slow start before turning on the jets in the second half offensively, albeit in a 24-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Maxx Crosby recorded four tackles against the Cardinals and also had the only sack the Raiders’ defense came up with in the contest. The Raiders’ defense floundered big time especially in the fourth quarter when Las Vegas surrendered two of the Cardinals’ three touchdowns in the final two periods of regulation. At the same time, the Derek Carr-led offense also has to face some of the blame after laying a giant egg in the fourth quarter. The Raiders’ offense also lost the ball in overtime that Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy recovered and took to the end zone to complete the improbable come-from-behind victory for Arizona.

Maxx Crosby and the Raiders will have to look themselves in the mirror in the coming days, as they try to save their season from going on a nosedive following back-to-back losses. The Raiders will be hitting the road for Week 3, with a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday coming up.