For years, the internet has criticized Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for how his poor play on the field coincided with the release of each annual Call of Duty. In a silly twist, Murray announced on his social media he was forming a new partnership with Call of Duty and thanked the trolls over the years for securing him the bag.

The Cardinals got a ton of grief after including an “independent study” clause in his contract offer. In response to that bit of information going public, Arizona removed the clause and the two parties came to an agreement on Murray's five-year, $230.5M contract extension.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals still not on track

Arizona is 2-3, although both of their wins have come against the NFC West (Week 2 vs. Rams, Week 5 at 49ers). The Cardinals were given a pass since Murray was out for the first half of the season. But Murray has a 30-39-1 career record. His stats may work great for fantasy managers, but professional success has eluded Murray and the Cardinals since entering the league in 2019.

An overly detailed Reddit post from 2022 went into deep dive detail how Murray played poorly for the Arizona Cardinals on 2XP weekends (a COD promotional event).

Passer rating: Murray's average passer rating on non-2XP weekends is 97.43 and 89.65 on 2XP weekends, showing a -7.77 difference on 2XP weekends. Passing yards: Kyler Murray's average yards per game is 251 on non-2XP weekends and 245 on 2XP weekends, showing a -6 YPG difference on 2XP weekends. Completion percentage: Murray's average comp% on non-2XP weekends is 67.29 and 67.17 on 2XP weekends, showing a -0.12% difference on 2XP weekends. Win-loss record: Kyler Murray's record on non-2XP weekend is 18-16-1 (0.529) and on 2XP weekends it is 4-7-0 (0.360), showing a -0.169 win% difference on 2XP weekends.

Even with their win against the 49ers, that result probably doesn't happen if San Francisco doesn't lose their kicker due to injury. The Niners did everything wrong in the second half to give that game away.

Murray spoke to reporters after the game and expressed how the game broke their way late, per the Associated Press.

“I hated it,” Murray said about the game being out of his control at the end. “I didn’t want to give them the ball back. I was hoping we could convert and end the games on our terms. That didn’t happen. Chad was great making the field goal and the defense came up clutch.”

The NFC West is wide open with the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks leading the division. The Cardinals travel to Green Bay in Week 6.