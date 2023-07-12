The Arizona Cardinals' 2022 season was a disappointing one in perhaps too many different ways to count. The Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record and star quarterback Kyler Murray's injury challenges were a big reason for the disappointing finish.

The latest updated Cardinals depth chart has the team penciling in Murray as the starting quarterback along with an assortment of tried-and-true receiving weapons including DeAndre Hopkins and former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. The Cardinals still have plenty of possible smart offseason moves to make as the 2023 NFL season draws near.

For now, the focus is on the injury Murray suffered last season and how it pertains to the team's chances in the NFC. Murray released the following video update that has fans believing in the team all over again.

Murray is currently working off of a monstrous, historic contract that caused backlash after a ‘disrespectful' clause when it was announced. Since then, it feels to some as if the Cardinals' gunslinger has felt the pressure of the position as well as the pressure of living up to his huge payday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some fans seem convinced that Murray must “make things up” to the fanbase this season after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

“He’s got work to do not just coming back from his injury but to win the fan base back,” one fan said. “Say what you want about him but he has to a lot of work to do.”

Murray made it a family affair in the video. “Kyler throwing dots to his dad while wearing shoulder pads in the backyard gets me irrationally amped,” a fan said in response.

While many fans are excited, some appear to have given up on Murray and want the team to draft USC Trojan Caleb Williams. “Can’t wait to draft Caleb next year,” one fan said.

The Cardinals open the season at Washington on September 10.