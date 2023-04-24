Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered in the 2022 NFL season. Still, with the 2023 NFL Draft coming up on Thursday, Murray has been involved with the Cardinals’ front office in scouting potential picks. Murray particularly likes Ohio State prospect Paris Johnson, and expect the Cardinals to consider him in the early rounds, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Although Murray might not be out there for the start of 2023, it is imperative that the Cardinals take into account the wants and needs of their franchise quarterback. Coming off of a torn ACL, protecting Murray is paramount to the future success of the Cardinals. Drafting Johnson could go a long way in ensuring that protection.

Johnson is an offensive tackle out of Ohio State, protecting the likes of Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields and potential No. 1 overall pick this year in CJ Stroud. In his last season as a Buckeye, Johnson was a second-team Associated Press All-American and was first-team All Big Ten.

Although the Cardinals and Murray might like Johnson, it will be hard to ensure he comes to Arizona. He is highly touted as potentially the best offensive lineman in the draft, and a plethora of other teams will be gunning for his services in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday and everyone around the NFL will be tuned in to one of the more uncertain drafts in recent memory. Kyler Murray will be one of the many focusing on the Cardinals’ selections, and he will be thrilled if Paris Johnson is one of them.