The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner and we’ll be providing you to odds for the total number of tight ends taken in the first round. This years tight end class is highlighted by two standouts: Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. Both players are projected to go in the first round and have seemingly separated themselves from the rest at their position. How many other tight ends will we see go in the first round? Check out our 2023 NFL Draft Odds series for our tight ends taken in the first round prediction.

2023 NFL Draft Odds courtesy of fanduel.com

2023 NFL Draft: Total Number of Tight Ends Taken in the First Round

Over (2.5): +108

Under (2.5): -144

Why Over 2.5 Tight Ends Can Hit

Taking a look at most mock drafts this year, there’s a solid consensus that both Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid will be selected in the first round. Several teams like the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins all have the tight end position high on their list of draft needs. While it’s tough to say if any of these teams will be willing to take a chance on either pass-catcher with their first pick, it’s clear that Mayer and Kincaid will most likely not be available by the second round. However, Darnell Washington has been popping up on some radars as a late-round steal for a team in desperate need of a tight end.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mayer and Kincaid are virtual locks, but Washington is less of a guarantee to go in the first round. At 6’7″, he displayed his tremendous athletic abilities and power running after the catch. His sheer size makes him a solid first round pick that can be molded into a prototypical NFL tight end with a huge upside in the blocking department. Don’t be surprised if this over hits with Washington being selected.

Why Under 2.5 Tight Ends Can Hit

Dalton Kincaid, without a doubt, is the most physically gifted tight end in this year’s draft. He’s built like a new-age tight end that’s hard to decipher from a wide receiver, similar to Darren Waller or Kyle Pitts. While he’s not the best blocker, he can certainly be molded into a multi-tool tight end for any team. Michael Mayer is a much safer prospect and plays the position like a veteran. As a true junior, he’s recorded over 2,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns for Notre Dame. If he’s still sitting by the 26th pick, it’d be hard to envision Jerry Jones passing up Jason Witten 2.0.

Aside from the two, Darnell Washington continues to be the next best available player at the position. However, given his rawness at the position and potential to play defensive end, it’s hard to envision where Washington could fit into a scheme. Still, teams in serious need of a tight end will look towards Mayer and Kincaid first. There’s a ton of talent in various positions projected to go in the first round, so don’t be surprised if a team hangs back and waits until the second to draft another tight end.

Final Total Number of Tight Ends Taken in the First Round prediction

Mayer and Kincaid will likely be going in the first round, indicated by the total. Still, stranger things have happened and we’ve seen teams hang back to select pass catchers until the later rounds. If just one of these two slips, this under will hit easily. However, it’ll be interesting to see how many teams are offensively-focused in this draft. If tight ends start flying off the board fast, a team might be pressed to take Darnell Washington in the first round. Still, let’s take the under with the prediction as it doesn’t seem to be a massive need in this year’s draft.

Final Total Number of Tight Ends Taken in the First Round prediction: UNDER 2.5 (-144)