Ohio State prospects OL Paris Johnson Jr. and QB CJ Stroud are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping to hear both of their names called in the first round. The offensive tackle believes Stroud has a key element to his game that is underrated, and will pay dividends for whichever team takes the former Buckeyes quarterback, reports NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Johnson believes that Stroud is really good at buying time while still in the pocket, something that Johnson appreciated during their time together at Ohio State. Stroud essentially allows his tackles to play collected football, and he doesn’t run himself into pressure situations.

This is an eye-opening take that NFL scouts would be wise to take into consideration. Johnson is projected to be one of the best offensive line prospects in the draft, and emphasizing Stroud’s ability to help his play will certainly entice NFL teams to try and draft the quarterback.

A big reason this is important praise from Johnson is the style of play that NFL quarterbacks must master when transitioning from college football. Although Ohio State ran a relatively pro-style offense, every quarterback enters the NFL with the need to improve as a pocket passer. Johnson is saying that Stroud will enter his first-year already possessing key intangibles a pocket passer needs to have.

As of right now, CJ Stroud looks to be the most likely first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. If this is the case, the Panthers will hope Paris Johnson Jr. is right about Stroud’s ability to remain calm in the pocket.