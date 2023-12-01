While the Cardinals are in the midst of a lost season, Kyler Murray will still have to love throwing passes to Hollywood Brown in Week 13.

At just 2-10 this season, the Arizona Cardinals are rounding out their season just playing for pride. However, with Kyler Murray now back from injury, the Cardinals want to get him as many in-game reps as they can.

Hollywood Brown is crucial to Murray having a successful return, as he is Arizona's top pass catcher. Despite not practicing leading up to Week 13, head coach Jonathan Gannon is optimistic that Brown will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, via Bo Brack of PHNX.

Brown leads the Cardinals with 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Wilson is the only other player on the roster with more than one receiving score. In tandem, tight end Tre McBride is the only other pass catcher with 500+ receiving yards.

In their first year under Gannon, and with Kyler Murray starting the year hurt, the Cardinals knew they were in for a bit of a rebuild. However, with Murray finally back, Arizona can truly start focusing on the future.

Brown is set to be a free agent after the season. However, he has made it clear that he wants to stick with the Cardinals through their rebuild. If he remains true to his word, that means he would be catching passes from Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future. Even in a lost season, getting the pair reps is paramount.

But before they look to the future, the Cardinals must prepare for Week 13 and the Steelers. While nothing has been made official yet, Jonathan Gannon seems confident that Hollywood Brown will be on the field.