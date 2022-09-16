Cardinals QB Kyler Murray without another weapon amid DeAndre Hopkins suspension

The Arizona Cardinals have been hit with the injury bug even before the 2022 season began. Second year wide receiver Rondale Moore was unavailable in their Week 1 crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins still serving his six-game suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, that left Cardinals QB Kyler Murray short on weapons.

The hope was that Moore might be able to return from his pulled hamstring. But according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, that is not the case.

Players already ruled out Sunday so far include Cardinals’ WRs Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella, Colts’ WR Alec Pierce and Colts’ LB Shaquille Leonard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2022

Moore had already been ruled out for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Making matters worse, fellow wide receiver Any Isabella will also be unavailable.

The Cardinals quarterback will once again be left with offseason addition Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and tight end Zach Ertz as his top weapons. A.J. Green is still there and plays, but the writing is on the wall. He is well past his prime and unable to create any type of separation from NFL cornerbacks.

Last week, Cardinals un-drafted rookie receiver Greg Dortsch stepped up. He reeled in seven passes for 63 yards and could be relied upon heavily once again in what could be a shootout. The Raiders offense is loaded with talent, but they still face some questions on defense, particularly in the secondary.

Week 2 might very well be a must-win game for the Cardinals as their schedule will only get more difficult. Arizona will face the Rams, Eagles, Saints and Vikings in four of the following six weeks.