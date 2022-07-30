Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week.

After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend four hours of each week watching film and studying the opposing team by himself.

After receiving backlash, the Cardinals removed the clause in Murray’s contract. But this has still led to many people around the NFL to question Murray’s work ethic.

One of the main people to defend Kyler Murray has been his former college head coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley was Murray’s head coach during the 2018 season when they were both at the University of Oklahoma. The pair made a run during the college football playoffs and Riley played a large role in Murray taking home the Heisman.

Riley was recently asked about Kyler Murray’s work ethic during their time together at Oklahoma. Riley spoke highly of Murray saying, “Yes, I was concerned. I was concerned he would burn himself out. He pushes the limits. He loves football. He loves to compete & win. I never worried about the amount of preparation he put in.”

If Riley’s comments are any indication of the type of player Kyler Murray is, then the Cardinals should have no issue.

Since being taken with the number one overall pick in 2018, Murray has been a reliable quarterback for the Cardinals. He has recorded 11,480 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions. In 46 career starts, he has a record of 22-23-1.

With Kyler Murray locked in as the quarterback of the future for Arizona, there should be no doubts regarding his work ethic. After earning the contract that he did, the Cardinals will expect immediate results.