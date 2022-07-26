Cardinals lose Marquise Hollywood Brown with troubling injury update

The Arizona Cardinals have had a very interesting offseason. Much of that was finally cleared up recently when the Cardinals finally signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a contract extension. But they also made a splash on draft night when they traded with the Baltimore Ravens for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

On Tuesday, Arizona reported some unfortunate news though. They have placed Brown on the non-football injury list. He is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered away from the team, according to The Arizona Republic sportswriter Bob McManaman.

Uh oh. The Cardinals just announced they have placed wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hamstring) on the Active/Non-Football Injury list (NFI). — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) July 26, 2022

Brown will be eligible to return from the NFI list whenever he is physically able. But a timetable has not been provided by the Cardinals. The veteran receiver took part in the Cardinals mini camp last month, so the injury happened between then and now.

Only he and tight end Maxx Williams were not available for the opening of training camp. The Cardinals backup tight end was placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list with a knee injury.

The Cardinals are already looking at starting the season without their All-Pro wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. Hopkins tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs during the offseason. He has been suspended for the first six games of the upcoming NFL season.

On Monday, Arizona finally put to rest all of the drama between the franchise and their star quarterback. Murray signed a five-year, $230 million contract extension. However, it’s been reported that there is a clause in his contract that states how much time he is required to study.