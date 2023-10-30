Although Kyler Murray is seemingly no longer on the Arizona Cardinals' injury report, the team is sticking with Joshua Dobbs as their starting quarterback for at least one more week, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon (h/t Adam Schefter of ESPN).

“Cardinals’ HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters that QB Josh Dobbs will start next Sunday at Cleveland. Kyler Murray’s return will wait at least another week.”

Gannon announced the decision amid the continuing struggles of the Cardinals on the field. Arizona saw its losing skid extend to five games following a 31-24 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday. Dobbs had quite an adventure under center in the Ravens game, passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions on 25-for-37 pass completions.

Kyler Murray nearing a return for the Cardinals

Murray has yet to see action in the NFL since suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury in Week 14 of the Cardinals' matchup against the New England Patriots back in the 2022 campaign. With Murray sidelined, Arizona has mostly used Dobbs as their quarterback this season, with Clayton Tune having seen just minimal time on the field, thus far.

At 1-7 after eight weeks of football, the Cardinals are highly unlikely to make the playoffs. There is no need for them to rush Murray back, so expect them to have a very careful approach with regard to the quarterback's return date and load when the time comes they let him back on the field.

The Cardinals signed Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension in 2022.