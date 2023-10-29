Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has yet to make his 2023 season debut due to his recovery from last year’s ACL injury, but it sounds like the Cardinals might not be waiting much longer for Murray to take the field once again.

Murray could be back starting for the Cardinals within the next few weeks, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Speaking of Arizona, Kyler Murray will not be active Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens despite being a full participant at practice this past week. I was told the Ravens’ defense discussed the possibility of Murray playing but never thought it was a legitimate possibility. So what are the chances Murray plays after this weekend? High.

The Cardinals want Murray back on the field. (…) I was told the QB doesn’t have any physical restrictions and could be returning to play over the next three to four weeks. The most important reason for the Cardinals to get Murray back on the field is to assess and evaluate the overall body of work. The Cardinals, now led by first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort, will be able to get their answer about the franchise’s future at the quarterback position over the course of the remainder of the season. Either Murray is their franchise quarterback or he could be dealt to a team in desperate need of a quarterback next year.”

Should Kyler Murray play in 2023?

As the Cardinals continue to rack up losses, there was some concern that Murray may sit the whole year to recover in what’s essentially a lost season. It appears that Murray will return to the field sometime this season, however, to give the Cardinals a good look at how the offense operates under a new coaching staff ahead of the 2024 offseason and NFL Draft.

Murray would be wise to make sure he’s fully healthy, but it sounds like he’ll need to play in order to fight for his starting job in Arizona moving forward.