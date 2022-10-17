After reports surfaced Monday suggesting that the Arizona Cardinals were fearing the worst regarding the foot injury to Marquise Brown, his MRI results left the team feeling more optimistic than they were heading into it. Brown underwent tests on his ailing foot on Monday, and per Ian Rapoport, the team is no longer convinced that the star wide receiver will miss the rest of the year.

Some good news for #AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown: Following the MRI, his foot isn’t as bad as was initially thought. It’s a small, non-surgical fracture, source said. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. He’s getting a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson before moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

The MRI revealed that Brown sustained a small fracture in his foot, one which will not require surgery to repair. The timetable for his return is roughly six weeks, though the Cardinals will look to confirm these results with a second opinion.

Rapoport indicates that second opinion will come from Dr. Robert Anderson, and will likely take place this week.

While Hollywood Brown still figures to miss significant time, the Cardinals could realistically get him back by Week 13. An IR stint is the most likely move for Brown, which would require him to miss a minimum of four weeks while opening up a roster spot for the Cardinals.

With DeAndre Hopkins coming back in Week 7, the Cardinals will look to turn around their 2-4 start to the year. If they’re able to do so, they should get Brown back for a critical part of the schedule down the stretch of the season. The Cardinals also traded for Robbie Anderson in a deal with the Panthers, further strengthening the receiving corps.

Across six games this year, Brown has logged 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted a total of 64 times by Kyler Murray in their first year back together as teammates in the NFL.

The loss of Marquise Brown is a big blow for the Cardinals, but the receiver was given a glimmer of hope regarding a late-season return, and will look to confirm that with a second opinion on his foot.