Severity of Marquise Brown’s foot injury shows exactly why Cardinals traded for Robbie Anderson

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown reportedly suffered a potential season-ending foot injury on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Brown news was announced after Arizona acquired former controversial Carolina Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson. The Cardinals are hopeful Anderson’s presence can help cushion the blow of Brown’s injury. But replacing a player as talented as Marquise Brown is an immense challenge without question.

Adam Schefter also recently reported that the Cardinals traded a 2024 6th-round draft pick and a 2025 7th-round draft pick for Robbie Anderson. Anderson features talent but dealt with non-football issues in Carolina. But the Cardinals believe he can impact Arizona’s receiving core in a positive manner amid Marquise Brown’s injury.

To make matters worse for Arizona, Ian Rapoport reported that left guard Justin Pugh also suffered a potential season-ending injury.

The Cardinals are 2-4 on the season. Underperformance and injuries have played a pivotal role in their 2022 struggles.

Marquise Brown had been a bright spot despite their shortcomings on the season. He’s reeled in 43 receptions through 6 games to go along with 485 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. He is a star who will be missed by Arizona. The Cardinals are hoping he avoided the worst. But Brown’s injury outlook does appear to be positive at the moment.

The Cardinals will look to overcome Marquise Brown’s injury and turn their season around. Perhaps Robbie Anderson will perform well given this new change of scenery in Arizona.

We will continue to monitor updates on Marquise Brown as they are made available by the Cardinals.