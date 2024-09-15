As the saying goes, Week 1 is a liar in the NFL. Cardinals fans were starting to worry about rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. after a disappointing Week 1 debut. Harrison Jr. only managed one catch for four yards against the Bills. Thankfully, he is looking better in Week 2.

Marvin Harrison Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown on the Cardinals first drive against the Rams on Sunday. The rookie made an impressive toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone for the 23-yard score.

Harrison Jr. followed that up on the next drive with an impressive 60-yard touchdown catch after torching LA's secondary.

Harrison Jr. now has two touchdown catches in the first quarter after being shut down in Week 1.

He also silenced critics who claimed that he lacked speed after Week 1. Harrison Jr. reached a top speed of 20.03 miles per hour on his second touchdown catch, per ESPN's Ben Solak.

It did not take Harrison Jr. long to find his footing in the NFL, and it should be no surprise. The son of legendary WR Marvin Harrison does not just have the name working for him. He dominated in college at Ohio State and earn the right to be the first wide receiver taken in a 2024 NFL Draft class that was loaded with talent at the position.

It will be interesting to hear the reactions to Harrison Jr.'s Week 2 performance on Monday morning.

It should be no surprise that some NFL analysts were going to overreact to Harrison Jr.'s performance from Week 1.

That is certainly the case with former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

Keim blasted Harrison Jr. after his disappointing Week 1 debut during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“I did like him as a prospect but again I thought his performance last week was somewhat underwhelming,” Keim said. “Again he looked like a rookie out there. When I watched the tape I thought he played slow and lethargic. A lot of times those guys get in there as rookies. Number one there’s not a lot of preseason tape to watch, you don’t get the timing with the 1uarterback. Bottom line I thought he was playing slow.”

Keim held out hope that Harrison Jr. could become a great player, he had just given up on him succeeding right away after Week 1.

“And again a lot of times I thought that was because you were thinking,” Keim continued. “You were seeing different coverages. You can’t play as fast as you want to play if you’re thinking and getting caught up in the mental part of the game. I think he’s going to be a phenomenal player but I have to remind myself guys like Larry Fitzgerald and some of those other guys they didn’t come in and dominate Week 1.”

Harrison Jr. immediately proved all of his doubters wrong, you love to see it.