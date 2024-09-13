One of the biggest aspects heading into the Arizona Cardinals was the production of rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. especially for people in fantasy football. However, the Cardinals rookie in Harrison was radio silent and lackluster in Week 1 which prompted a reaction from former general manager Steve Keim.

The former Cardinals general manager in Keim was in the position from 2013 all the way until 2022 when he stepped down as Harrison is one of the few draft picks under the new era of the team under Monti Ossenfort. However, Keim would make an appearence on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd and said that it was an “underwhelming” outing for Harrison and explained why he thought so.

“I did like him as a prospect but again I thought his performance last week was somewhat underwhelming. Again he looked like a rookie out there. When I watched the tape I thought he played slow and lethargic. A lot of times those guys get in there as rookies. Number 1 there’s not a lot of preseason tape to watch, you don’t get the timing with the Quarterback. Bottom line I thought he was playing slow.”

“And again a lot of times I thought that was because you were thinking,” Keim continued. “You were seeing different coverages. You can’t play as fast as you want to play if you’re thinking and getting caught up in the mental part of the game. I think he’s going to be a phenomenal player but I have to remind myself guys like Larry Fitzgerald and some of those other guys they didn’t come in and dominate Week 1.”

Marvin Harrison discusses what went wrong in Cardinals debut

Harrison was taken with the fourth overall pick coming out of Ohio State University and in his first game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, he caught only one pass for four yards to go along with three targets. Like Keim said, Harrison set the record straight and said that he was “thinking a lot” which could have led to less than ideal results in his first game according to ESPN.

“Thinking a lot,” Harrison said per ESPN. “I was definitely thinking a lot out there and I think that'll come with reps, thinking less and just going out there and playing. It'll definitely come with reps and it's something I'll get better at, but I definitely say I was thinking a lot out there.”

“I mean, obviously it wasn't great,” Harrison continued. “Definitely wasn't what I expected, what I wanted to happen, what the team wanted to happen. Obviously, you wanted to come out with a victory and we didn't do that.”

At any rate, it is only one game and there seems to be no doubt that Kyler Murray will find more ways to feed Harrison as he's still their top receiving option as the Cardinals faces the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.