The Arizona Cardinals had already been eliminated from playoff contention when they took on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. During the game, running back James Conner re-aggravated his knee injury and was forced from the matchup. Now the eighth-year RB’s season is over.

The Cardinals moved Conner to injured reserve on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. In a corresponding move, Arizona called practice squad back Michael Carter up to the active roster.

Conner was in the midst of a career-best season. The Pro Bowl rusher set new highs in games played (16), carries (236) and rushing yards (1,094). He also scored eight touchdowns on the ground. Conner added 47 receptions for 414 yards and another TD.

The Cardinals rewarded the veteran RB’s efforts with a two-year, $19 million contract extension. While Conner has certainly proved worthy of the deal, it’s unusual for a 29-year-old running back to ink a lucrative extension.

James Conner’s career year with the Cardinals is over

Despite Conner’s excellent season, the Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 16’s overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Week 17, the team blew an opportunity to finish with a winning record as quarterback Kyler Murray threw two costly picks against the Rams.

Michael Carter took over lead back duties after Conner’s early exit Saturday. He took 13 carries for 70 yards against LA, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Carter was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the New York Jets. The Cardinals claimed the fourth-year RB after his surprising release by New York in 2023.

Arizona will close out a disappointing regular season with a divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals will finish with a losing record for the third straight year.

The 49ers are also in the midst of a massively disappointing campaign. After Week 17’s loss to the Detroit Lions, San Francisco dropped to 6-10. Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss the finale after suffering an elbow injury against Detroit. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said veteran backup QB Josh Dobbs will start in Week 18 against the Cardinals.