The St. Louis Cardinals are getting some good news about two of their players. Dylan Carlson and Sonny Gray are getting closer to full strength for the team, following some hampering injuries. Carlson is expected to return to baseball activities in the next few days, per MLB.com. Gray is expected to get the start Wednesday for the franchise's triple-A club, per the same report.
Carlson's injury status
Cardinals' outfielder Dylan Carlson hurt his shoulder in a spring training game, while trying to field a ball. He collided with a teammate, and ended up straining one of the joints in his shoulder when he hit the ground. He had to be scratched from the Opening Day lineup due to the incident.
The good news for the Cardinals is that their young star is on the mend. Carlson received a painkiller injection on Friday, that will allow him to start baseball activities again early next week. It will still take a little time for him to be back in the full swing of things, so Cardinals fans have to stay patient.
Carlson was hitting the ball well in spring training, and was expected to start for the Cardinals this season in the outfield. The young outfielder hit three home runs in spring games, and batted in 13 runs. Victor Scott got the Opening Day start for the Red Birds in the outfield due to Carlson's injury.
If all goes well, Carlson could be back with the Red Birds on April 5, per MLB.com.
Gray's injury update
Right-hand pitcher Sonny Gray is dealing with a hamstring strain. The hurler suffered the injury in a spring game against the Washington Nationals, early in March. He is a high priority for the Cardinals, as he signed with the team during the offseason. Gray signed a three-year, $75 million contract, per MLB.com, after finishing 2023 as a finalist for the AL Cy Young award. Gray spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He has also pitched for the New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, and Cincinnati Reds in his MLB career.
The pitcher is on the mend, as he is seeing his pitch count increase for the franchise's triple-A minor league team. Gray is getting the start for that Memphis ball club on Wednesday. He will be closely monitored in that start, and if all goes well, he could be back in St. Louis hurling for the Red Birds soon.
The Cardinals finished the 2023 season with an extremely disappointing 71-91 record. This season has brought about the same misery so far, as the team has started 0-2. The club clearly needs Carlson and Gray to help the team get going.
The Cardinals face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The game's first pitch is at 9:10 Eastern.