The St. Louis Cardinals have apparently decided not to enter the chase for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.
Agent Scott Boras stated on Monday that four new teams had checked in regarding those pitchers since the opening of spring camps. It doesn’t seem the Cardinals are among that group. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals had not recently reached out to Boras about Snell or Montgomery.
This update follows a recent report that stated the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants were the favorites to sign Snell. Additionally, the Philadelphia Phillies remain linked to the reigning National League Cy Young winner. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are among the teams connected to Montgomery.
The Cardinals haven't been tied to defending NL Cy Young winner Snell at any point. They’d left open the possibility of bringing Montgomery back at the time they traded him to the Rangers, but that idea seemed more or less closed with the front office’s activity early in the offseason.
The Cardinals added Sonny Gray on a three-year, $75MM pact as their big rotation pickup. They brought in Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson as hopefully stable sources of innings at the back end.
Gray’s tenure with the Cardinals has started on somewhat shaky ground. The three-time All-Star pitcher was removed from his Spring Training appearance on Monday after he experienced right hamstring tightness. Gray declined to comment pending the results of an MRI.
The Cardinals are expected to provide more information tomorrow.