Postseason hero Jordan Montgomery is one of the few free agents left on the open market as spring training continues, but it does appear he'll sign soon. Executives around the big leagues believe that the lefty will ink a deal with the Boston Red Sox over the Texas Rangers, who he helped win the Fall Classic last year.
Via Bob Nightengale:
“MLB team executives widely believe that two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell will ultimately sign with the Los Angeles Angels or possibly the San Francisco Giants, while Texas Rangers’ postseason hero Jordan Montgomery will wind up with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox have kept in constant contact with Montgomery while the Rangers are keeping tabs if owner Ray Davis suddenly changes his mind.”
Sure, Texas could use Montgomery, but the Red Sox need him more than anyone. Boston had a really difficult offseason, barely adding any talent to their roster. The rotation in particular is looking shaky. Montgomery is a guy who can come in and potentially be the ace of the staff.
In 2023, the southpaw compiled a 3.20 ERA and a 10-11 record in 32 starts with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Rangers. In the ALCS against the Houston Astros, Montgomery had a 1.29 ERA in three appearances, playing a key part in helping his team advance to the World Series.
Keep in mind, Montgomery is a Scott Boras client, so it's not surprising to see him still unsigned. The Red Sox are clearly interested in the veteran though and should honestly just pay up because he's a top-of-the-line starter who can help out from day one.