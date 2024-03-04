Four new teams have reportedly entered the Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery MLB free agency sweepstakes, according to agent Scott Boras. MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Boras said four new teams have reached out to him about Snell and Montgomery since the beginning of spring training.
This update follows a recent report that stated the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants were the favorites to sign Snell. Additionally, the Philadelphia Phillies remain linked to the reigning National League Cy Young winner. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are among the teams connected to Montgomery.
It has been a long offseason for both pitchers. But with the number of teams connected to them beginning to decrease in recent weeks, it seemed likely that Snell and Montgomery would sign soon. After all, other free agents such as Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman have signed within the past couple of weeks.
However, Boras' latest update hints that Snell and Montgomery may still be a long ways away from inking their next deals. Boras wants to ensure that his clients receive the best possible contracts in free agency, but it remains to be seen what their deals could look like.
Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery potential contracts in MLB free agency
There's a chance that both Snell and Montgomery will sign short-term contracts with opt outs, similar to the one Bellinger landed with the Chicago Cubs. This would provide them with some security to go along with the option to opt out and test the free agent market once again if they perform well in 2024.
Snell and Montgomery are two of the better pitches in baseball. Montgomery is a reliable left-handed hurler capable of working deep into games. Meanwhile, Snell offers a lot of risk but features one of MLB's highest-ceilings.
Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery deserve to get paid a lucrative amount of money in free agency. At the moment, though, neither pitcher may be all that close to signing their next contract.