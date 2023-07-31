The St. Louis Cardinals made a couple of notable moves just ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline, as they parted ways with pitchers Jordan Hicks and Jordan Montgomery. Hicks was traded by the Cards to the Toronto Blue Jays, while Montgomery was sent to the Texas Rangers. With the two gone, the attention gets bigger for those who have been left behind, including veteran hurler Steven Matz, who drew an interesting comment from the team's president of baseball operations amid the trades and a resurgent campaign.

“I’m absolutely thrilled of what I’ve seen out of Steven Matz,” John Mozeliak said (h/t Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch). “Whey you think back to when we signed him, why we signed him, the last three weeks was exactly what we were hoping to see. It’s been impressive.”

Matz is sporting just a 2-7 record so far in the 2023 MLB regular season but that doesn't even begin to tell the story of how much better he's pitching of late compared to previous campaigns. He had a 1.64 ERA in six appearances back in June. In July, he went 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA after tossing six scoreless innings and allowing just four hits with zero walks given up in a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs at home on Sunday. Over his last 12 appearances ( with five starts), Matz has amassed a 2.03 ERA, .255 BABIP, and 2.78 FIP.

The 32-year-old Matz arrived in St. Louis in 2021 when he signed a four-year deal worth $44 million with the Cardinals after a short stint with the Toronto Blue Jays.