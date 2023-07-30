The Chicago Cubs look to extend their eight game win streak as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs are playing their best baseball of the season, at the right time too. They have turned from sellers to buyers, but have not made a trade yet. Chicago is on a eight game win streak, and six of those games have come against the Cardinals. They have been able to keep the Cardinals scoring to a minimum, and have actually been hitting the ball alright. Chicago could use a bullpen arm or two via trade, but as of right now, they are attacking St. Louis with the same roster they have had all weekend.

The Cardinals have been disappointing this season. They are not willing to sell their big players, but being in fourth place in the NL Central, the Cardinals will trade some of their smaller pieces. Even though their record is not good, the Cardinals still have a dangerous lineup. Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Willson Contreras, Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbar, and Jordan Walker are just some of the good hitters for the Cardinals. On the mound, the Cardinals are struggling to keep the Cubs down. If the Cardinals get a lead, the Cubs always seem to come back. St. Louis will only get worse out of the bullpen with the trade deadline quickly approaching, as well.

Kyle Hendricks will be the starting pitcher for the Cubs in this game. Steven Matz will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Here are the Cubs-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Cardinals Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-172)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Hendricks has been pretty good this season. He is 4-4 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts to just 11 walks. Opponents bat just .232 off Hendricks. His stats on the road are even better. When pitching away from Wrigley Field, Hendricks has a 2.82 ERA, a WHIP well below 1.00, and an oBA of .182. For some reason, Hendricks does a very good job pitching on the road, and that should not change in this game.

The Cubs have done a very good job coming back to win games in this series, and against the Cardinals as a whole. Whether it is one run, or three runs, the Cubs have the confidence to come back and win. However, that will no last. Chicago needs to jump out to an early lead in this game. If they can score first and give Hendricks some breathing room, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Matz has just one win on the season. However, that one win came against the Cubs just last week. Matz allowed just one run on three hits through five innings of work at Wrigley Field in the Cardinals' 7-2 victory. Against the Cubs this season, Matz has pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowed just that one run, five hits, and struck out eight. The Cardinals need Matz to have another good game in this one and shut the Cubs down. If he can do that, the Cardinals will cover this spread.

Matz carried that last start against the Cubs over into another good start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He threw six shutout innings against Arizona his last time out. Matz holds a lot of momentum and confidence heading into this one. Not only that, but he also owns a sub-3 ERA in the month of July. The Cardinals want to avoid being swept, and Matz is the guy they need to help them do just that.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

No matter the records, the Cubs and Cardinals always find ways to play close games. This is one of the bigger rivalries in baseball, so these are games that mean a little more to both teams. I do expect this game to be close, but my gut leans one way. The Cubs are playing very good baseball. They are winning at the right time, and their whole team is clicking. I expect this win streak to continue through this game. I will take the Cubs to cover the spread, especially since they come in as underdogs.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-172), Under 9 (-110)