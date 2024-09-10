The St. Louis Cardinals are dipping into their farm system as the 2024 season winds down. With their playoff chances hanging by a thread, the Cards promoted infielder Thomas Saggese, their No. 4 ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline. Robert Murray reported the news Tuesday morning.

Saggese was a fifth-round pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2020 MLB Draft. He made his way to Triple-A by 2023 and was traded to the Cardinals in a package for Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery helped the Rangers win a title. Now it's Saggese's turn to start holding up his end of the deal.

Saggese played well in Triple-A this year, hitting .253 with a .751 OPS. He clubbed 20 home runs and added 23 doubles in 125 games. He hit over .300 in 2023 across three levels with a .904 OPS, 66 extra-base hits and 111 RBIs.

He'll join a crop of Cardinals infielders that includes MLB All-Stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, as well as Jose Fermin, Luken Baker and Masyn Wynn. Saggeses' primary position this season has been shortstop but he's played a ton of second base in the minors, plus over 900 innings at third base.

That versatility will prove valuable for the Cards and likely played a factor in them giving Saggese a call to the big leagues. It remains to be seen if he'll be in the lineup Tuesday night.

Cardinals need a miracle to reach postseason

Even with the excitement surrounding the promotion of one of the organization's top prospects, the Cardinals don’t have much to play for in 2024. They're 6 1/2 games back in the Wild Card standings with three teams ahead. While not impossible, it certainly doesn’t seem plausible for St. Louis to overtake those teams in the final three weeks of the regular season.

For what it's worth, the Cardinals have only one series remaining against a team with a winning record. St. Louis is barely above .500 itself but at 72-71 is on pace to finish with a winning record, at least something to tip your cap to.

It's wise for the Cards to call up a few of their prospects and see how they handle the major leagues. As long as they don’t hurt the team's chances of winning, even if they're out of playoff contention, it should be welcomed by Cardinals fans.

Thomas Saggese is the latest to get an opportunity. He could carve out a role with the Cardinals next season beginning with his performance over the next three weeks. If everything goes to plan, he'll contribute right away.

The Cardinals open a three-game set at home against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night.