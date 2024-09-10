ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again to bring you yet another betting prediction and pick for the MLB's upcoming slate as we head to the National League Central for this matchup between divisional rivals. The Cincinnati Reds will visit the St. Louis Cardinals for their final three-game series of the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Reds-Cardinals Projected Starters

Rhett Lowder (RHP) vs. Andre Pallante (RHP)

Rhett Lowder (0-1) with a 0.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 9 K, 10.1 IP

Last Start: 9/5 vs. HOU (W) – 6.1 IP, 0 ER, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: N/A

Andre Pallante (6-7) with a 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 71 K, 97.1 IP

Last Start: 9/2 @ MIL (L) – 5.0 IP, 5 ER, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: (4-4) with a 4.66 ERA, .271 OBA, 36 K, 48.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cardinals Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +112

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Reds vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/ 4:45 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Reds are currently fourth in the NL Central race and sit 13.5 games back of the leading spot. They don't have much of a shot to make the Postseason as they sit 9.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot, but they can certainly play spoilers and make the Cardinals' path that much harder by earning wins during this series. The Reds actually lead the season series between these two squads 6-4, but they're coming into the road stand with a 33-36 overall record in opposing ball parks. They've won five of their last seven games and just recently completed a sweep of the Astros, so expect the Reds to play with confidence and energy during this rivalry matchup. They also snapped the red-hot Mets' winning streak at nine games with their latest win and will want to spoil the party once again against the Cardinals.

The Reds will march Rhett Lowder out to the mound to make the third big league start of his young career. He's ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Reds' pipeline and while these games won't mean much towards their final standing this season, they prove to be great opportunities for the young slinger to find his rhythm and adjust to the MLB. He's only allowed one earned run in over 10 innings of work, striking out six batters and giving up just as many hits in the process. The Reds found the victory his last time out, so look for him to continue developing before our very eyes as he tries to turn in another promising start.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently third in the NL Central and sit 10 games back of the leading Milwaukee Brewers. They currently trail the Chicago Cubs in the standings for the final Wild Card spot, but they sit six games back of the New York Mets, who haven't showed many signs of slowing down as the season nears its end. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and recently beat the Brewers 2-1 during their final series, so there's still some positivity stirring in this clubhouse as they try to close the season on a positive note. For a team that could've folded weeks ago, they have two extra-innings wins over the last six games and have seen some clutch hitting from role players within their lineup.

Andre Pallante will see the start here as he hopes to improve upon his last outing where he pitched for five innings and gave up just as many runs in the process. He's made numerous appearances in relief this year and makes his seventeenth start of the season. He's not the biggest threat when it comes to striking batters out, but his control from the mound is steady and if he's giving up runs on the scoreboard, it's not usually in bunches as he can pitch himself out of jams. He'll hope to improve upon his appearances at home as his team could greatly benefit from an upset sweep during this series.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This has been a fun season series to watch throughout the year, but it's unfortunate that neither of these ball clubs are likely to see Postseason action. The Cardinals certainly have the slightly better chance, but it'll take an impressive run from them and a collapse from the New York Mets to slip into position. Still, the Cincinnati Reds lead this season series and have been playing well recently, so don't be surprised if they can put a damper on what little hope the Cardinals have left.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Reds to continue their success over the Cardinals in the season series. Rhett Lowder has looked very solid in his first two starts and the Reds are excited to see him grow within this rotation for years to come. I expect him to have another great outing here as the Reds open this series with a win.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds ML (+112)