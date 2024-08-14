ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cardinals-Reds Projected Starters

Kyle Gibson vs. Carson Spiers

Kyle Gibson (7-4) with a 3.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 126.1 innings pitched, 115K/48BB, .251 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: No Decision, 6 innings, 8 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 3.34 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 67.1 innings pitched, 71K/23BB, .202 oBA

Carson Spiers (4-4) with a 4.45 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62.2 innings pitched, 57K/15BB, .253 oBA

Last Start: at Milwaukee Brewers: Loss, 5 innings, 7 hits, 8 runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 games, 5 starts, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 42.2 innings pitched, 38K/9BB, .257 oBA

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -118

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Gibson is having a pretty good season for the Cardinals. He is much better on the road, though. Luckily, this game is not at Busch Stadium. Gibson allows a batting average just over .200 on the road, and he is 5-1. He does have a start in Cincinnati this season, and he was able to shut the Reds down. In that game, Gibson threw six innings, allowed one run on two hits, and struck out six. He earned the win in that game, as well. If Gibson can continue to pitch well on the road, and have another performance like that, the Cardinals will win.

St. Louis has to take advantage of the struggling Spiers. This month, Spiers has thrown 10.2 innings, allowed 12 hits, 11 runs, and he has given up four home runs. The Cardinals have a great chance to do some damage in this game if they can hit the pitches over the plate. If Spiers continues to struggle, the Cardinals will come out of this one victorious.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yes, Spiers has struggled in August. However, he has already started against the Cardinals, and it was a very good one. He earned the win by going six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits, and striking out four. If Spiers can emulate that performance, the Reds will be in good shape to win this game Wednesday night.

Cincinnati has beaten the Cardinals in the first two games of this series. In those games, the Reds have held the Cardinals to a combined two runs. That is not to say their offense has been bad, but their pitching has been the star of the show. The Reds need to continue their dominance on the mound against the Cardinals in this game. If the Reds do that, they will win this game.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, the Reds are the better team this series. The Reds have been the better team lately. However, Gibson is very good on the road, and I think that will continue in this game. I am expecting him to have a quality start and lead the Cardinals to a victory Wednesday night. I am going to take the Cardinals to win this game straight up.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-118)