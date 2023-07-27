Next season will be an important one for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals will have to find a new direction under head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was hired in February after spending two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. They went 4-13 in 2022 after going 11-6 the year before, taking fourth place in the NFC West and 15th in the NFC.

The Cardinals brought back multiple players on short-term deals and added a few extra players to help strengthen the roster. They re-signed guard Will Hernandez to a two-year, $9 million contract in March after he played and started in 13 games for Arizona last season. That same month, Kicker Matt Prater re-signed with the Cardinals, bringing back a 16-year NBA veteran who hit 88% of his field goal attempts in 2022.

The Cardinals added nine rookies via the 2023 NFL Draft, including Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari. They added to their defense with the selections of Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams, Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, Louisville cornerback Kei'Trel Clark and West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills.

What are some of the biggest training camp battles for the Cardinals to look out for?

Backup quarterback

Quarterback Kyler Murray was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in December. He joined

Who could take snaps at quarterback behind Murray or starting reps if the former No. 1 pick missed a portion of the 2023 season?

Quarterback Colt McCoy, a 12-year NFL veteran who signed a two-year contract extension with Arizona in 2022, played in four games and started in three for the Cardinals last year. The former Texas quarterback gained 780 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the four games he suited up for, highlighted by a 238-yard performance in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

Clayton Tune, David Blough and Jeff Driskel round out the team's options at quarterback for the 2023 season. Blough, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March, saw snaps in matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers last year. Tune was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft after spending five years with the Houston Cougars. He earned spots on the All-American Athletic Conference First Team in 2022 after throwing for 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns in 13 games.

Defensive Line

No competitive defense can be complete without a stout defensive line.

Defensive tackles Leki Fotu and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter will return to the Cardinals in 2023. Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence, a former fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played in 25 games and started in 13 since for Arizona during his three-year NFL career. They added plenty of extra players in free agency, including edge rusher L.J. Collier and defensive tackles Kevin Strong and Carlos Watkins.

Collier, a former first-round pick in the 2019 draft, will have plenty to prove after he signed with the Cardinals in late March.

“It's a fresh opportunity,” Collier said in March, via AZCardinals.com. “I appreciate these guys taking the chance on me. They could've gotten anybody and they went with me. I'm going to make sure they don't regret that.”

Stills, a former four-star recruit from Fairmont, W.Va., played in a school-record 59 career games, according to West Virginia's website. He totaled 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 12 games for the Mountaineers in 2022.