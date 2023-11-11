The Arizona Cardinals will get running back James Conner back from injury along with quarterback Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are not just getting quarterback Kyler Murray back from injury, but running back James Conner as well. Conner has missed the last four games for the Cardinals with a knee injury.

Now, the Cardinals have activated Conner off of the Injured Reserve and he will play against the Atlanta Falcons, per Ian Rapoport.

Meanwhile, Murray will join Conner back in the backfield after missing the entire season so far with a torn ACL he sustained last year. The injury required Arizona to use quarterback Joshua Dobbs as a fill-in for the first half of the year, but they get Murray back at the perfect time now that Dobbs is with the Minnesota Vikings.

Getting two of their best offensive players back will be huge for a 1-8 Cardinals team that has lost six straight games. The return of these two playmakers will ideally boost an Arizona offense which ranks 7th-last in yards per game and 5th-worst in points per game.

While the Cardinals running game managed to survive without James Conner, putting up 100+ rushing yards in three out of four games without him, his return will give them a No. 1 rusher going forward. Prior to his injury, Conner had 68 carries for 364 yards at an average of 5.4 yards per carry in five gams.

Along with Conner, Murray should add another spark to the Arizona running game. Murray may not run like normal immediately since he's coming off of a serious knee injury, but in time he will likely return to his usual scrambling.