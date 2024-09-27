The Arizona Cardinals will have to play Week 4 against the Washington Commanders without one of their key offensive players, tight end Trey McBride, who suffered a concussion in Week 3.

“[Arizona Cardinals] coach Jonathan Gannon tells reporters that TE Trey McBride is out Sunday because of a concussion,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McBride did not practice this week due to still being in concussion protocol, and may be another week until he's able to return to the field. For now, it looks like Kyler Murray will have to pass the ball around to other receivers, such as his favorite target so far, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals looking to bounce back in Week 4 against the Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals took a Week 3 loss against a good Detroit Lions team, and their next challenge will be the Washington Commanders. That means they'll be going against Commanders' offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was once the Cardinals' head coach from 2019 to 2022.

During the week, Kyle Murray was asked how it would feel going against his former coach, but Murray didn't seem to be fazed about it.

The Cardinals and Commanders have both had flashes on offense through three weeks, and this game could come down to who has the ball left. Murray has grown chemistry on the field with Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jayden Daniels looks like he could be hitting a stride after his play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

For Murray, he won't have his security blanket tight end this week, but hopefully, he's back next week.