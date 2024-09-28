ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Blake Snell heads to the mound for the San Francisco Giants as they face the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Giants prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Giants Projected Starters

Andre Pallante vs. Tristan Beck

Andre Pallante (8-8) with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Pallante went seven innings, giving up a hit and two walks. He would give up one run and take the win over the Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Pallante is 2-3 on the road in eight starts and 13 appearances on the road. He has a .222 opponent batting average on the road as well.

Tristan Beck 1.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 12.0 innings as a reliever.

Last Start: N/A

2024 Home Splits: 8.0 innings, 9 K's, 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP at Oracle Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Giants Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +100

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Giants

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: BSMW/NBCSBA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are tied for 23rd in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .265 this year with a .308 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 74 RBIs while scoring 69 times this year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .274 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 69 RBIs, and has scored 63 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .269 with a .323 on-base percentage this year. He has 16 home runs with 70 RBIs while scoring 69 times this year.

Ivan Herrera has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .462 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs scored. Masyn Winn has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .231 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and six runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Lars Nootbar. Nootbar is hitting .364 in the last week, with a home run, three RBIs, and five runs scored. The Cardinals are hitting .256 in the last week, with seven home runs, and 29 runs scored in the last six games.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 17th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 27 home runs, 78 RBIs, and has scored 96 times. Joining him in having a solid year is Heliot Ramos. He is hitting .273 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. Ramos has 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 53 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Michael Conforto. He is hitting just .234 this year but with a .306 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 66 RBIs and 55 runs scored this year.

Matt Chapman has led the way in the last week. He is hitting just .211 in the last week but has a .286 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Brett Wisely is hitting .231 in the last week with a home run, four RBIS, and a run scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Michael Confrot. He is hitting .238 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scores in the last week. The Giants are hitting .234 in the last week with 13 home runs and 32 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Giants have 26 career at-bats against Andre Pallante. they have hit .385 against Pallante. Matt Chapman is 3-6 with a double and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Heliot Ramos is 1-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Finally, Patrick Bailey is 2-3 against Pallante.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick

Andre Pallante has been solid in the last seven starts. He has given up two or fewer runs in five of the seven starts. Further, the Cardinals have won five of the seven games. The Giants were planning on starting Blake Snell but scratched home Saturday morning. Tristan Beck will take the bump as an opener for the Giants as they will probably not throw Snell again this season. Even with Snell out, the Giants are a better play. The Cardinals have been solid at the plate as of late, but the Giants have been better. Take the Giants in this one.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-118)