The St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) visit the Texas Rangers (38-20) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Rangers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Cardinals-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Rangers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-176)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Rangers

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Third in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 25-35 (42%)

Over Record: 28-30-2 (48%)

The Cardinals looked to be turning things around after winning 11/14 games in the middle of May. While that propelled them to a solid 15-13 record for the month, they still had ground to make up after going just 10-18 in April. However, St. Louis did the one thing they couldn't afford to do in their first June series – they were swept by the Pirates. Now they travel to Texas to take on arguably the single-hottest team in the league while they themselves have lost five of their last six games. Still, while the Cardinals haven't been great for betters this season, they've been profitable on the road as underdogs – covering 9/15 such games.

Veteran Adam Wainwright (2-1) makes his sixth start of the season for the Cardinals tonight. The 41-year-old has finally shown his age this season after maintaining a sub-4.00 ERA for three consecutive years. Wainwright has yet to allow fewer than three earned runs through five starts. Although he lasted at least 5.0 innings in each start, he also allowed at least eight base runners in every start. Wainwright is striking out batters at a career-worst rate (5.5 K/9) and now gets a date with the best offense in baseball. If there is any silver lining for Wainwright tonight, it's that Texas has performed worse against righties compared to lefties this season – although they're still hitting .272 and slugging .460 against them.

Despite a disappointing start from the Cardinals, that has been no fault of their offense. St. Louis ranks 10th in the league in runs, ninth in OPS, and fifth in home run rate. They've accomplished this while striking out at the seventh-lowest rate and walking at the sixth-highest rate. While they boast strong hitters up and down their lineup. they've relied primarily on corner infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado over the last week. Over that span, Goldschmidt leads the team with a .316 average while Arenado paces them with nine total bases and a .529 slugging percentage.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 8-2 (First in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 39-19 (67%)

Over Record: 33-23-2 (59%)

The Rangers continue to roll as they opened up June with a series sweep of the Mariners after going 18-9 in May. Boasting the single-best cover rate in the league, Texas has shown time and time again their offense has more than enough firepower to propel them to cover as 1.5-run favorites – even against quality opponents. They've been even better at home where they've covered 70% of their games. Considering St. Louis covers at the fourth-worst rate in the league on the road, the Rangers look like a strong play tonight. That said, they'll need to continue their hot stretch on offense and hope for a bounce back from starting pitcher Martin Perez if they want to do so against a talented Cardinals lineup.

Lefty Martin Perez (6-1) makes his 12th start of the season for the Rangers tonight. Perez enjoyed the best season of his career last year but has been up and down in 2023. He blasted through the month of April – compiling a stellar 4-1 record thanks to a 2.41 ERA. However, he came back to Earth in May. Although he still output two starts with seven innings pitched and only two runs allowed, he also had two starts where he failed to complete five innings and allowed at least six runs. Having surrendered six runs on seven hits and four walks in his most recent start, Perez is in dire need of a bounce-back start. That may not come tonight, however, as they're matched up with a Cardinals team batting .261 and slugging .442 against lefties.

Texas' offense has been outstanding thus far. They lead the league in runs, ranking second in OPS and fifth in isolated power. Shortstop Corey Seager has been especially hot in recent games. Over their last six, he compiled a .407 average, 20 total bases, and 10 RBI.

Final Cardinals-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Considering the Rangers' offense prowess and Wainwright's struggles this season, this feels like an easy Rangers pick – especially at plus money.

Final Cardinals-Rangers Prediction & Pick: