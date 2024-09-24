ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another MLB betting prediction and pick as the Regular Season draws near to a close. We turn our attention towards this next series in the National League as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Colorado Rockies for the beginning of a three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Rockies prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Rockies Projected Starters

Michael McGreevy (RHP) vs. Ryan Feltner (RHP)

Michael McGreevy (2-0) with a 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 7 K, 10.0 IP

Last Start: 9/15 vs. PIT (W) – 3.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: N/A

Ryan Feltner (3-10) with a 4.73 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 129 K, 150.1 IP

Last Start: 9/17 vs. ARI (W) – 6.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-3) with a 5.76 ERA, .310 OBA, 56 K, 65.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Rockies Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -116

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 10.5 (+102)

Under: 10.5 (-124)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently third in the National League Central and they sit eight games back of the final NL Wild Card spot. They won't be making the Postseason this year and after having several chances to close the gap within the divisional race, they'll be coming up short for the third consecutive season. Their year was plagued with injuries and they continue to be without key role players within their lineup to end the season. Still, they've won five of their last seven games and without the added pressure of making the Postseason, they've been playing well in all phases of the game.

The Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy to the mound for just his third appearance of the season. He was called up from Triple-A just a few weeks ago after rotational starters Lance Lynn and Sonny Gray found themselves on the IL. The Cardinals have seen wins in both of his appearances and managed to give him a 10-run cushion in both games, so expect McGreevy to sustain his success if his team is able to provide him with some run support. He's only allowed one run through 10 innings of work this year, so expect another solid start from the rookie slinger as he tries to give his team the edge in this season's series.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the National League West and will miss the Postseason once again. It was a tough season throughout the entire year as the ball club couldn't seem to get healthy and put together a string of solid games. Injuries to players like Kris Bryant, Brenton Doyle, and Dakota Hudson have really derailed their chances this year and they're hoping for a smooth offseason and looking forward to another chance next year. Still, the Rockies are managing to win games during the dog days of the season and after recently beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, they'd be happy to see some of that momentum carry into this series.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner to the mound for his twenty-ninth start of the season. His 3-10 overall record doesn't quite tell the whole story of his season as he's had some success over his last few starts. He had a rough month of August where he recorded five starts with no wins to show for it, but since, the Rockies have notched wins in six of his last seven starts. In his three starts throughout September, he has yet to allow a home run and has only allowed four total runs. Expect him to put together another solid outing in this one.

Final Cardinals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Neither of these teams are playing for much at the moment, but without the added pressure of making the Postseason, it seems as though they've found success at this point of their schedules, winning games in a “too little, too late” sort of fashion. The Colorado Rockies have seen some clutch hitting late in games from players like Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon, so don't be surprised if they can see a spark once again in this outing.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, have been dealing with injuries to their starting rotation and they'll be sending a fresh prospect out to the mound in this one. He's been able to find his control through his first two appearances, so it'll be interesting to see if he can finish this year's campaign on a high note and place himself within the starting rotation for next year.

For our final prediction, we'll side with the Colorado Rockies to find this win at home. They've been a bit more active with their bats over the last month than the Cardinals have and you must trust Ryan Feltner with the pitching matchup as he nears his 30th start of the season. Let's roll with the Colorado Rockies to win this opening game of the series.

Final Cardinals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies ML (-102)