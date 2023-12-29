Carlo Ancelotti's legacy at Real Madrid continues as the Spanish giants confirm his contract extension until 2026.

Real Madrid confirmed Carlo Ancelotti's contract extension until June 2026, cementing the Italian's remarkable tenure with the club. Returning for his second stint in 2021, Ancelotti orchestrated a LaLiga and Champions League triumph in his inaugural season, solidifying his legacy at the Bernabeu.

“In his five seasons as coach of Real Madrid, he has won 10 trophies,” the club stated, emphasizing Ancelotti's unparalleled success. The Italian maestro's extension underlines his significance as the only coach to secure four European Cups and hold the most wins in the competition's history.

Amid rumors linking him to the Brazil national team, Ancelotti's commitment to Real Madrid emerges as a pivotal moment for the club. The 64-year-old's managerial prowess, spanning clubs like Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain, positions him as one of the most decorated coaches globally.

Ancelotti's return to Real Madrid in 2021 marked a triumphal season, clinching LaLiga and Champions League titles, but subsequent campaigns presented challenges. Despite a challenging follow-up season, Ancelotti's adeptness steered the team through injury setbacks, steering them to the LaLiga summit despite a fierce challenge from Girona.

“The future is tomorrow's game and then a week on holiday,” Ancelotti affirmed amid speculation about his contract's conclusion. His unwavering focus on the present echoed his commitment to steering Real Madrid to further success.

The extension terminates rumors surrounding Ancelotti's potential move to helm Brazil's national team, following the removal of CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues. Real Madrid's decision to retain Ancelotti underscores their belief in his strategic acumen and managerial prowess, ensuring continuity and stability at the helm of the club.