Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal take on Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in the 2024 Olympics tennis men's doubles tournament. Our 2024 Olympics tennis odds series has our Alcaraz Nadal vs Griekspoor Koolhof prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alcaraz Nadal vs Griekspoor Koolhof,

Men's doubles has a special place in Olympic history. Roger Federer never won Olympic gold in singles but was able to do so in doubles. Rafael Nadal has cemented himself as an all-time-great Olympic tennis player by becoming the rare player to win gold in both singles and doubles. He won in singles in 2008 and then in doubles in Rio in 2016. The Olympics make doubles tennis attractive and interesting for top players, because they know that it doesn't matter how they get to the top of a medal podium at the Olympics. Getting a gold medal or any medal for their country registers the same whether it's singles or doubles. Olympic championships are Olympic championships. Doubles titles, at the Olympics, aren't less than singles. They offer gold medals and glory just the same. It is with this thought process in mind that Rafael Nadal came to Paris hoping for Olympic gold. Men's doubles was always his best and most realistic shot at a 2024 medal in France. It wasn't going to happen in singles, and we saw why in a loss to Novak Djokovic on Monday.

Now that singles are done for Nadal, who is winding down his career, he can give full focus and energy to doubles and help his younger Spanish countryman, Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal was strong in a doubles win on Saturday. He has great reflexes at net, and his volleying his elite. When Alcaraz went through rocky patches, being nervous about the occasion, Nadal was able to settle him down and compensate for his partner's limitations. Nadal winning Olympic gold in doubles would be an amazing storyline. Imagine a scenario in which Djokovic wins singles and Nadal wins doubles. We would talk about this tournament for a very long time if that is what happens in France.

Here are the Alcaraz Nadal vs Griekspoor Koolhof 2024 Olympics tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Tennis Odds: Alcaraz Nadal vs Griekspoor Koolhof Odds

Money line

Alcaraz/Nadal: -350

Griekspoor/Koolhof: +220

To win in straight (two) sets

Alcaraz/Nadal: -135

Griekspoor/Koolhof: +525

To win in three sets

Alcaraz/Nadal: +320

Griekspoor/Koolhof: +475

How To Watch Alcaraz Nadal vs Griekspoor Koolhof

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT — match could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

*Watch Alcaraz Nadal vs LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Alcaraz/Nadal Could Cover The Spread

As noted above, Nadal was really good in doubles on Saturday. Now, with Nadal out of singles, he can focus even more on doubles and play a solid match. Alcaraz was not at his best on Saturday. One should expect him to be better here and deliver a strong performance for Team Spain.

Why Griekspoor/Koolhof Could Cover The Spread

Alcaraz being wobbly is to be expected. He just won the French Open and Wimbledon and is both physically and mentally fatigued. He might not be ready to play a sharp, polished match, in which case the Dutch team of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof can pounce on a big opportunity to deliver a historic win to The Netherlands.

Final Alcaraz Nadal vs Griekspoor Koolhof Prediction & Pick

There's no really convincing reason to bet against Nadal and Alcaraz. They are both so smart and do not have to do everything in doubles. They can lean on each other. Take Alcaraz and Nadal to win in straight sets.

Final Alcaraz Nadal vs Griekspoor Koolhof Prediction & Pick: Alcaraz/Nadal to win in two (straight) sets