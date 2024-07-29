Donna Vekic takes on Coco Gauff in the 2024 Olympics tennis women's singles tournament. Our 2024 Olympics tennis odds series has our Vekic Gauff prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Vekic Gauff.

Coco Gauff steamrolled through her Monday match at the Paris Olympics, beating Maria Carle 6-1 and 6-1. It was the quick, clean, easy match Gauff needed with her other commitments in women's doubles with Jessica Pegula and in mixed doubles with Taylor Fritz. Any player who comes to the Olympics in all three tennis disciplines needs to be efficient in the early rounds against clearly inferior players so that there's enough energy in the tank and enough time to rest for other matches. It's true that players who are contenders in singles don't need to practice a lot if they also compete in doubles. The doubles matches are essentially the practice sessions between the singles matches. Players don't have to cover nearly as much of the court, and they can work on their net game and their volleys. It's in the singles matches where tennis players can't get overextended. Getting roped into a three-hour battle in singles will leave a player too taxed for doubles. Accumulated matches are likely to catch up to a player as the tournament goes on, which will endanger any hopes of getting an Olympic medal. The last thing Coco Gauff needs is for her singles matches to leave her wiped out for a quarterfinal or semifinal. That's how dreams of an Olympic medal can turn into a wrenching fourth-place finish, with no medal at all, let alone no gold medal.

Gauff's singles journey continues against Donna Vekic, who is riding high and playing some of the best tennis of her life. Vekic reached her first major tournament semifinal a few weeks ago at Wimbledon. Vekic came very close to making the final but was edged out by Jasmine Paolini in a very close (10-8) tiebreaker.

How To Watch Donna Vekic vs Coco Gauff

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

Why Donna Vekic Could Cover The Spread

The veteran just made her first Wimbledon semifinal. Even though that was grass and this Olympic tournament is on red clay, it remains that Vekic is hitting the ball as confidently as she ever has in her career. She feels great about her game. She is not likely to win outright, but if she loses 6-4, 6-3, she will cover the spread. She is certainly playing well enough to keep this match close.

Why Coco Gauff Could Cover The Spread

Gauff is playing Olympic doubles and knows she has to conserve energy. That focus on the need to play quick, efficient matches was evident when she lost only two of 14 games to Carle in a beatdown. The spread for that Carle match was 6.5 games. Gauff won by 10. She is getting one more game to work with, being favored by only 5.5 games here. She can win by six or more games, no problem.

Final Donna Vekic-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick

Gauff will win, but Vekic might cover. Ultimately, the spread seems well-chosen, and we're not sure how this will break. Pass on this one.

Final Donna Vekic-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick: Vekic +5.5 games