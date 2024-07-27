Marton Fucsovics takes on Rafael Nadal in the 2024 Olympics tennis men's singles tournament. Our 2024 Olympics tennis odds series has our Fucsovics Nadal prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fucsovics Nadal.

Here we go. This is just a first-round match at the 2024 Olympics, and yet it feels enormous for two huge reasons. One is that Rafael Nadal, a legend of tennis, is winding down his career. He is playing at Roland Garros, his favorite tennis venue and the place where he attained true and lasting tennis immortality with 14 French Open championships. This could be his last-ever singles match on Court Philippe Chatrier. We don't know for sure how many more tournaments, if any, Nadal will play after the Olympics. He has played a limited schedule this year, and he skipped Wimbledon so that he could prepare for this clay-court tournament. Does he want to play any more hardcourt events? We don't know. This could be it, which is why there's such an intense emotional feel to this last Olympic journey for Nadal, who carried the Olympic torch in Friday's unforgettable opening ceremony in Paris.

The other really big reason this first-round match is so big is that if Nadal wins, he will play none other than Novak Djokovic in the second round. Imagine that: Nadal and Djokovic, the two leaders in men's major singles tennis championships, could play at Roland Garros in the Olympics. Every Olympic athlete not competing in a sport or immediately preparing to play will want to get into that match. It will be the talk of Paris for a day at the Olympics. It would be a remarkable, deeply stirring moment and a chance for two legendary rivals to meet one final time in the storied Olympic Games and in one of tennis's greatest settings.

Here are the Marton Fucsovics-Rafael Nadal 2024 Olympics Tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Tennis Odds: Marton Fucsovics-Rafael Nadal Odds

Game spread

Fucsovics +3.5 games: -128

Nadal -3.5 games: -108

Money line

Fucsovics: +168

Nadal: -205

To win first set

Fucsovics: +140

Nadal: -172

Total games in match

Over 22.5: -108

Under 22.5: -126

Total games won

Fucsovics over 11.5: -128

Fucsovics under 11.5: -102

Nadal over 12.5: -112

Nadal under 12.5: -118

How To Watch Marton Fucsovics vs. Rafael Nadal

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 7:15 a.m. ET / 4:15 a.m. PT — could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

*Watch Marton Fucsovics vs. Rafael Nadal LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Marton Fucsovics Could Cover The Spread

The world wants Nadal to win and face Djokovic, but Fucsovics is well-positioned to make this match very close and cover the spread. Nadal played a night match in doubles on Saturday with Carlos Alcaraz. Now he has to turn around and play an early-afternoon match in the area of 1:15 to 2 p.m. in Paris on Sunday. He might get caught a little exhausted. Fucsovics is a talented player who will push Nadal hard under these circumstances.

Why Rafael Nadal Could Cover The Spread

Nadal wants to face Djokovic. You know he does. The doubles match did go late, but it was a two-set match, so Nadal didn't get overextended all that much in the end. Rafa didn't have to cover the whole court, either, so he should actually be fresh enough to win and cover the spread.

Final Marton Fucsovics vs. Rafael Nadal Prediction & Pick

This is a match where you can stack bets together. Fucsovics looks like a solid pick to cover, but if he does cover, that means Nadal will either need at least 13 games to win the match or three sets, win or lose. However, if you are convinced Nadal will win this match decisively, neither of those should be your plays. We do think Fucsovics will keep it close, though, so we're going to take Fucsovics against the spread and Nadal's over total for games won.

Final Marton Fucsovics vs. Rafael Nadal Prediction & Pick: Fucsovics +3.5 games, Nadal over 12.5 games