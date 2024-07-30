The Cleveland Browns are at a crossroads. After years of high expectations and inconsistent results, the pressure is mounting on head coach Kevin Stefanski to deliver a playoff berth. With training camp on the horizon, several key position battles will shape the trajectory of the Browns’ 2024 season.

2024 Browns Offseason

The most significant move in what was otherwise a relatively quiet offseason was the trade and new contract for Jerry Jeudy. Cleveland acquired Jeudy from the Broncos in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks. They then signed him to a new deal that included $41 million guaranteed at signing.

Although Jeudy has yet to fulfill his pre-draft potential, he still offers considerable upside. Importantly, the Browns aren't paying him superstar money; his $17.5 million average per year is significantly lower than what top-tier receivers earn. This trade and contract could prove to be a bargain for Cleveland. It's a savvy move for a team in need of another receiver with Jeudy's potential.

The Browns also retained defensive end Za'Darius Smith. Despite recording only 5.5 sacks last season, he had a 21 percent pass-rush win rate. As such, he ranked 12th among all qualifiers. This indicated his consistent disruption of the quarterback.

One critique of the Browns' offseason is their handling of the quarterback position. They signed Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley as backups instead of Joe Flacco. This is understandable given Flacco's age and recent performance. However, the Browns could have aimed higher. Yes, they are heavily invested in Deshaun Watson. However, his underwhelming performance in Cleveland suggests the team should consider alternatives rather than relying solely on him. Not trading for Justin Fields seemed like a missed opportunity.

Here we'll look at the three biggest Cleveland Browns training camp battles to watch ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Right Tackle

Last season, the Browns faced significant challenges at the offensive tackle position due to injuries. Starters Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills suffered season-ending injuries in Week 1 and Week 9, respectively. Dawand Jones, who stepped in for Conklin, was also lost to injury after Week 12. All three required surgery. This left the Browns to rely on James Hudson, Geron Christian, and Leroy Watson. They performed at an average to below-average level. The offensive line's stability was maintained largely due to the innovative blocking schemes of former offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Both Wills and Jones are ready for training camp. In the offseason, the Browns bolstered their depth by signing veterans Germain Ifedi and Hakeem Adeniji, both of whom could contend for the fourth tackle spot.

If Conklin is healthy, he is the clear starter. If not, Dawand Jones is likely to step in. Should Jones start, the Browns will need a reliable swing tackle, with Ifedi or Adeniji potentially filling that role. It would be beneficial for the team to experiment with Jones at left tackle during camp. That would aid his development as a versatile swing tackle and possibly provide a future replacement for left tackle Wills in 2025.

Linebacker

The Browns strengthened their linebacker corps by signing free agent Jordan Hicks. He has experience playing under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in Philadelphia. Hicks is expected to command the defense alongside Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Given Schwartz’s preference for a two-linebacker, three-safety scheme, the third linebacker will be utilized in specialized alignments. The signing of Devan Bush also adds intrigue to the linebacker battle. If Bush struggles to secure the role, veteran Zach Cunningham could emerge as a strong contender.

Backup Quarterback

Dorian Thompson-Robinson quickly found himself in the role of the No. 2 quarterback in 2023. This summer, he faces a tough competition to retain a roster spot as the No. 3 quarterback. The Browns signed Jameis Winston to serve as the primary backup to Watson and added Huntley in free agency. Known for his deep-throwing ability and strong running, Huntley presents a formidable challenge.

Thompson-Robinson had a mixed rookie season, being forced into three starts and going 1-2. He completed 54 percent of his passes for 440 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. These resulted in a 51.2 passer rating, before finishing the season on IR with a hip injury. Although he showed improvement with more playing time, questions about his future remain. A strong camp and preseason performance could solidify his place on the roster.

Looking Ahead

As the Cleveland Browns head into the 2024 NFL season, these training camp battles will be pivotal in shaping the team's roster and overall performance. The right tackle position battle between Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones, the linebacker clash between Zach Cunningham and Devan Bush, and the quarterback competition are all must-watch storylines. Each of these battles brings its own unique drama and stakes.

Browns fans should buckle up for an exciting ride. The outcomes of these battles will play a significant role in the team's quest for success this season. As the training camp unfolds, the anticipation will only grow, setting the stage for what promises to be a defining season for the Cleveland Browns.