Maria Carle takes on Coco Gauff in the 2024 Olympics tennis women's singles tournament. Our Olympics tennis odds series has our Carle Gauff prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Carle Gauff.

Iga Swiatek is the clear favorite at the 2024 Olympics in women's singles. The reason is simple: The tournament is being played on red clay at Stade Roland Garros, the home of the French Open. Swiatek has won four of the last five French Opens and is the dominant No. 1 clay-court player in the world by a very, very large margin. Swiatek handled Coco Gauff rather easily and routinely in this year's French Open, much as she did in the 2022 French Open singles final. Given that Swiatek is Polish, “Roland Garros” has often been referred to as “Poland Garros” in recent years due to Swiatek's dominance.

Coco Gauff might not be ready to beat Swiatek, but she certainly would love to give herself another chance to get at the World No. 1 in Paris. It would be for an Olympic gold medal. Gauff would be able to play with nothing to lose and clinch a silver medal for Team USA. Gauff's journey to what she hopes will be a gold medal match — she is listed as the second choice to win this tournament, behind only Swiatek — continues on Monday against Maria Carle of Argentina. Carle opened some eyes with a 6-0, 6-0 thrashing of German veteran Tatjana Maria in the first round. It might have been the case that Tatjana might have had a bad day at the office, but a double-bagel scoreline always gets noticed in the players' locker room. Carle will certainly carry a lot of confidence onto the court.

Here are the Maria Carle-Coco Gauff 2024 Olympics Tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Tennis Odds: Maria Carle-Coco Gauff Odds

Game spread

Carle +6.5 games: -110

Gauff -6.5 games: -120

Money line

Carle: +800

Gauff: -3000

To win first set

Carle: +550

Gauff: -1100

Carle to win in two or three sets: +1900

Gauff to win in two sets: -550

Gauff to win in three sets: +400

How To Watch Maria Carle vs Coco Gauff

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT — could be 45 minutes later depending on length of previous match

Why Maria Carle Could Cover The Spread

The ability to win a 6-0, 6-0 match shows that Maria Carle is playing really well. The caliber of opponent matters, yes, but anytime a player steps onto the court and wins every game she plays, that's something to file away in the notebook. Coco Gauff might be playing a tougher opponent than most people realize. Just because most fans haven't heard of Maria Lourdes Carle, that doesn't mean she won't be ready for this challenge. The spread is 6.5 games, so if Carle loses 6-3, 6-3, she will cover the spread. That seems very reasonable as a scenario for this match.

Why Coco Gauff Could Cover The Spread

Gauff knows she is playing Olympic doubles and therefore will not be inclined to waste time. She knows she needs a quick match so that she will have full energy for doubles and can make a run at mutliple medals at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Final Maria Carle-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick

This looks like a match which won't be close. Carle isn't in the same league as Gauff, and Coco will want to be efficient because she is also playing Olympic doubles. She does not need a long match.

Final Maria Carle-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick: Gauff -6.5 games