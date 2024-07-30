Florida State football has a storied football history, producing numerous standout players who have excelled at both the collegiate and professional levels. Before the Seminoles kick off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the programs history, celebrating their contributions and legacies to the game of college football.

1. Charlie Ward (1989-1993)

Charlie Ward is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Florida State football history. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1993, leading the Seminoles to their first national championship. Ward was a dual-threat quarterback — albeit in a time when that wasn't so common — who could beat teams with his arm and his legs. He passed for over 5,700 yards and 49 touchdowns in his career while also rushing for nearly 1,000 yards. Ward’s impact on the program was profound, and he remains one of the most beloved figures in Florida State football history.

Deion Sanders, also known as “Prime Time,” is arguably the greatest cornerback in college football history. A two-time consensus All-American, Sanders was known for his shutdown coverage, return skills, and unmatched confidence. He recorded 14 interceptions in his college career and was also a dynamic punt returner. Sanders went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest football players of all time. He, now, of course, is the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.

3. Fred Biletnikoff (1962-1964)

Fred Biletnikoff is one of the most iconic figures in Florida State history. A consensus All-American in 1964, Biletnikoff was a prolific receiver known for his precise route running and reliable hands. He caught 57 passes for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season, setting school records that stood for decades. Biletnikoff went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Oakland Raiders and is the namesake of the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top college receiver.

4. Ron Simmons (1977-1980)

Ron Simmons is often regarded as the most dominant defensive player in Florida State football history. A two-time consensus All-American, Simmons was a disruptive force on the defensive line, recording 25 career sacks and over 300 tackles. His impact on the field was matched by his leadership and work ethic. Simmons went on to have a successful career in professional wrestling but remains a legend in college football circles.

5. Warrick Dunn (1993-1996)

Warrick Dunn is one of the greatest players in Florida State history. A three-time All-ACC selection and a consensus All-American, Dunn was the heart and soul of the Seminoles' offense during his time in Tallahassee. He rushed for over 3,900 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career, setting numerous school records. Dunn’s versatility as a runner and receiver made him one of the most dangerous weapons in college football. He went on to have a stellar NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

6. Derrick Brooks (1991-1994)

Derrick Brooks is one of the greatest linebackers in college football history. A two-time consensus All-American, Brooks was known for his speed, intelligence, and tackling ability. He was a key player on Florida State’s dominant defenses in the early 1990s and helped lead the team to its first national championship in 1993. Brooks went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, where he was a perennial All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

7. Peter Boulware (1993-1996)

Peter Boulware was a dominant force on Florida State’s defensive line. As a defensive end, Boulware earned consensus All-American honors and won the Lombardi Award in 1996, which is given to the nation's top lineman. He set a school record with 19 sacks in a single season and finished his college career with 34 sacks. Boulware’s relentless pass rush and ability to disrupt opposing offenses made him one of the most feared defenders in college football.

8. Marvin Jones (1990-1992)

Marvin “Shade Tree” Jones was one of the most dominant linebackers in college football during his time at Florida State. A two-time consensus All-American and the winner of the Butkus and Lombardi Awards in 1992, Jones was a tackling machine and a disruptive force on defense. He recorded 369 tackles in just three seasons and was a key player on some of FSU’s best teams. Jones left for the NFL after his junior year and had a successful career with the New York Jets.

9. Terrell Buckley (1989-1991)

Terrell Buckley was one of the most dominant defensive backs in college football history. He won the Jim Thorpe Award in 1991, recognizing him as the best defensive back in the nation. Buckley holds the school record for career interceptions with 21 and returned four of those for touchdowns. His remarkable ball-hawking ability and knack for making big plays were instrumental in his All-American season and left a lasting legacy at FSU.

10. Peter Warrick (1996-1999)

Peter Warrick was one of the most electrifying wide receivers in college football history. Known for his agility, speed, and playmaking ability, Warrick was a two-time consensus All-American and a key player in Florida State’s 1999 national championship team. He amassed over 3,500 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in his career, making him one of the most productive receivers in school history.