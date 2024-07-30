Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz take on Nadia Podoroska and Maximo Gonzalez in the 2024 Olympics tennis mixed doubles tournament. Our 2024 Olympics tennis odds series has our Gauff Fritz vs Podoroska Gonzalez prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gauff Fritz vs Podoroska Gonzalez.

The Olympic mixed doubles tournament begins for Coco Gauff, as she pursues Olympic gold in three different tennis disciplines. She's still alive in singles. She has also advanced in the women's doubles bracket with Jessica Pegula. Now she starts her mixed doubles path to what she hopes will be the medal podium. She plays mixed doubles with Taylor Fritz. This will be the first time Gauff and Fritz have played together. It will be fascinating to watch for tennis fans who have seen these players go about their business in singles on the pro tour. Gauff does not have an elite forehand, while Fritz is a relatively conventional American male player who relies on a serve and forehand to win points. American male tennis players over the past 15 years have been serve and forehand and very little else. It's why American tennis players haven't won a major championship since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open. However, while Fritz hasn't reached a major semifinal (he came close at Wimbledon but lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals), he has become a solid top-20 player, which is certainly not bad. His serve and his forehand will balance out Gauff's lack of a crushing forehand in this match.

Nadia Podoroska is a name diehard tennis fans are aware of. Casual fans won't recall this, but tennis junkies will remember that she reached the 2020 French Open semifinals (during the pandemic, when the tournament was played in early October). She can play ball, especially on red clay. However, she hasn't done a whole lot on tour in the four years since that achievement. Can she summon up some magic alongside veteran doubles player Maximo Gonzalez? This is an intriguing contest on many levels.

Here are the Gauff Fritz vs Podoroska Gonzalez 2024 Olympics tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Olympics Tennis Odds: Gauff Fritz vs Podoroska Gonzalez Odds

Money line

Gauff / Fritz: -500

Podoroska / Gonzalez: +300

To win in straight (two) sets

Gauff / Fritz: -185

Podoroska / Gonzalez: +725

To win in three sets

Gauff / Fritz: +350

Podoroska / Gonzalez: +575

How To Watch Gauff Fritz vs Podoroska Gonzalez

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT — match could start 60 minutes earlier or later depending on previous matches

Why Gauff / Fritz Could Cover The Spread

Though Gauff and Fritz are not an experienced doubles team, they are both very talented, and as noted above, they complement each other. Gauff is better at court coverage, Fritz better as a server. Gauff is better on her backhand wing, Fritz better on the forehand side. Podoroska and Gonzalez are smart tennis players, but they aren't the better athletes. Talent wins out here.

Why Podoroska / Gonzalez Could Cover The Spread

Gauff and Fritz, having never played together, might lack polished communication at net when trying to change spots on court and make quick-reaction plays. Podoroska and Gonzalez should be able to make those quick decisions and handle the more complicated points in the match. That could swing the outcome in their favor.

Final Gauff Fritz vs Podoroska Gonzalez Prediction & Pick

Don't overthink this one. Gauff and Fritz should win in straights. They have a lot more high-end talent than their opponents.

Final Gauff Fritz vs Podoroska Gonzalez Prediction & Pick: Gauff Fritz to win in straight (two) sets